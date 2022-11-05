COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - With the midterm elections four days away, the candidates for Florida governor stumped for support across the state, including another stop in South Florida.

Speaking at a campaign event in Coconut Creek held Friday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posed a question familiar to those who have followed the Republican incumbent on the campaign trail.

“Are you glad that you live in the free state of Florida?” he said.

Freedom is a recurring theme for DeSantis, and so is his COVID policy.

“When we were protecting people’s jobs, we were protecting the jobs of Democrats, Republicans, independents. It didn’t matter,” he said. “We called a special session of the legislature, passed protections for Floridians so that nobody has to choose between a job they need and a shot they do not want.”

The governor discussed a wide array of topics, including the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the banning of critical race theory, which is taught generally in higher education.

DeSantis also addressed the Disney corporation’s opposition to what’s been called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Since the 1960s, I don’t know that there’s ever been anything that Disney has demanded from Florida that they did not get. I mean, they basically have run this state for decades, until now,” he said.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ Democratic challenger, former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, spent much of the Friday before Election Day in Jacksonville.

Addressing supporters, Crist sharply criticized his opponents and his policies.

“Our state is where work goes to die,” said Crist.

Crist took part in several events aiming to get out the vote.

Freedom was also a theme he discussed when touching on redistricting and the state’s abortion ball.

“A woman’s right to choose is on the ballot in this election. Freedom is on the ballot in this election. Your right to vote is on the ballot in this election,” said Crist.

With most polls showing Crist trailing DeSantis by double digits, turnout will be key, and he clearly hopes the abortion issue will result in Republican defections.

“We just started a new ad yesterday: three Florida women — a Republican, a Democrat and an independent — were gonna vote for me for governor because they believe in a women’s right to choose in Florida. It’s all about people,” he said.

Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The midterm elections take place on Tuesday.

Leaving nothing to chance, DeSantis and Crist will both be in South Florida on Monday.

