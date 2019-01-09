DeSantis appoints judge who graduated from FIU to Florida’s Supreme Court

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited South Florida Wednesday morning to appoint Judge Barbara Lagoa to Florida’s Supreme Court.

Lagoa was chosen over 10 other nominees.

She is no stranger to South Florida, as she grew up in Hialeah and received her Bachelor’s degree at Florida International University after practicing both civil and criminal law. She then graduated from Columbia’s Law School.

Lagoa will be making history as the first Hispanic woman to serve on Florida’s Supreme Court.

“Over 50 years ago, my parents, like so many others, came to this country from Cuba to start rebuilding their lives in a land that offered them opportunity but more importantly, freedom,” Lagoa said. “I know that the farthest thing from their minds when they arrived here with only the clothes on their backs and their education was that their only child would be here, standing today with the Governor of Florida at an event like this.”

She was appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush in June 2006 to the Third District Court of Appeals before joining the bench.

This event follows the recent speculation of the possible suspension of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

When asked about the suspension during his press conference Wednesday morning, DeSantis answered, “All I can say to the people of South Florida: I shall return very soon.”

A few minutes later, when he was asked again about the suspension, he said he will let 7News know when he’s back in South Florida, and it will not be forever.

