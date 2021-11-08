ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WSVN) – Governor Ron DeSantis held firm on his stance against vaccine mandates during a media conference Monday morning.

DeSantis announced a series of proposals that would prevent employers and schools statewide from issuing COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Businesses that refuse to comply would be subject to an investigation and could face a fine of up to $50,000.

“Nobody — no cop, no firefighter, no nurse — nobody should be losing these jobs because of these jabs,” the governor said. “We have got to stand up for people and protect their jobs and protect their livelihoods.”

The bills will be taken up in a special legislative session DeSantis scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.