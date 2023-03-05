JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed a controversial state law while promoting his new book.

Earlier this week, DeSantis was in Jacksonville promoting the recently published book. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

The governor also addressed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill before it was passed last year.

The state law prohibits public schools from having “classroom discussion” or giving “classroom instruction” about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

“And you’re going to like first grade or second grade. They’re going to be writing and reading and all this stuff,” he said. “You don’t expect there to be some teacher telling [students] that they were born in the wrong body or that they can change their gender.”

DeSantis also railed against what he described as woke rhetoric and businesses.

The governor is in Dallas on Saturday night, where he is rallying a crowd of supporters. His next stop is California on Sunday

Many speculate he is paving a path to a possible presidential campaign.

