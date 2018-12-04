Dems want full Senate briefed on Khashoggi death

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic leaders say CIA Director Gina Haspel should give the full Senate the same briefing they received on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Haspel gave a classified briefing to a small, bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday. The senators who attended said it left them even more convinced that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in Khashoggi’s death.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said every senator “should hear what I heard this afternoon.”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called excluding senators from the briefing the “definition of the deep state.”

President Donald Trump has equivocated over who is to blame for Khashoggi’s death. That has frustrated senators who are now looking for ways to punish Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

