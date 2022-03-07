TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a busy day at the state’s capitol on Monday as scores of demonstrators lined the entrance to the Florida Senate to protest one of the most controversial bills of the year.

Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“By passing this bill, we are feeding into perception of queerness as immoral,” said Miami-Dade County student Zen Nelson.

“The bill prohibits classroom instruction on a group of people, which includes gay people,” said Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Supporters call it by its official name, the Parental Rights in Education bill, and they say it doesn’t the ban the word “gay.”

“Nowhere in our bill are we banning any discussion that a student could have relating to any variation of families or how they can look,” said Willison Rep. Joe Harding.

Since its introduction by two Republican lawmakers, controversy has surrounded the wording of the proposed law.

“So you actually look at the bill and and it says no sexual instruction and it says no sexual instruction in Pre-K through three,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, that’s not exactly what the bill says.

On page four, the bill says, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that it is not age-appropriate…”

Opponents of the bill said that is the real issue — that the LGBTQ community is singled out.

“This bill does not put any restrictions on classroom instruction on sex ed or sexual activity. Instead, it censors classroom instruction and discussion about a group of people,” said Smith.

But proponents said the parental rights aim of the bill is key.

The proposed law would also set up new rules when it comes to health care, health screenings and questionnaires given to children. It would allow parents to sue if they feel the school violated their rights.

“We believe that the best environment for a student is an environment where the parent is empowered and involved and working and concurrently with the school district,” said Harding.

The debate over the bill became even more contentious over the weekend when a spokeswoman for DeSantis tweeted, “The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill.”

Representative Smith responded, “DeSantis’ spokesperson openly accused opponents of Don’t Say Gay of being ‘groomers’ — aka PEDOPHILES. Bigoted attacks like this against LGBTQ people are the worst of the worst. They’re disgusting and dangerous and have NO PLACE in the Guv’s office.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.