Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to take part in roundtable in Miami Gardens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make a South Florida stop.

The U.S. senator from California will take part in a community roundtable on race relations at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, Thursday.

Douglas Emhoff, her husband, is also scheduled to host a discussion with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and area rabbis at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center to talk about issues important to the Jewish community.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.