Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris attends roundtable in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with members of the Black community to speak about the challenges they face in South Florida.

There is reported concern in the Biden campaign that President Donald Trump and Republicans are gaining ground in Miami-Dade County, which may be the reason behind the visit.

7News cameras and cellphone video captured Harris deplaning after arriving at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

Soon after, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, headed to Amaize in Doral to court the Venezuelan vote.

“It’s very important for you to know that we support Biden and you in this community,” Carlos Ganeo, an event planner, said to Harris.

While at the restaurant, the U.S. senator from California took photos and bumped elbows with patrons. They also grabbed arepas to eat before heading to their next stop.

She was welcomed at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens with a serenade from the school’s marching band before she spoke with local leaders at a virtual event.

“I am here on behalf of myself and Joe Biden to listen and learn, to ensure that the work we are doing, and intend to do, is relevant to the people of this community,” Harris said.

Around a dozen of her supporters gathered at the opposite side of campus during the event.

“I’m excited to see Kamala,” Stephanie Steinburg, a Biden supporter, said. “She’s got energy. She’s got the willingness to unite Americans.”

“We just want to welcome her,” Jose Vivas, a Biden supporter, said. “I think she’s great, and she deserves for us to be here saying hi.”

Supporters of Trump were also on hand during the vice presidential nominee’s visit.

“For me, as a Democrat, I’m saying ‘I’ve had enough,'” Bob Kunst, a Trump supporter, said. “If this is the way you’re going to treat America by going after Trump and keep on baring us, I’m not going to support you on any level.”

While Harris is at the university, Emhoff is meeting with community leaders at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.