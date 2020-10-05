Democratic nominee Joe Biden set to visit Miami on Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the race for the White House, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is set to make a South Florida stop.

Biden along with his wife, Jill Biden, are set to visit the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 N.E. 59th Ter., Monday afternoon.

The couple will then head to Little Havana where Biden will focus on the Hispanic community and the economy.

Later Monday evening, Biden will visit the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

This is his first visit to Miami in a little over a year.

