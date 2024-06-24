(CNN) — The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Friday that it will allow social media content creators to apply for credentials to cover the 2024 convention in Chicago. It will be the first time in history, according to organizers, that content creators will be able to cover the convention alongside traditional media outlets.

Convention committee officials said in a statement that they are making the move in part because content creators have “revolutionized the way Americans consume information and content.”

“We are leveling the playing field between content creators and traditional media and ensuring that more Americans than ever before are able to experience and engage with this critical part of our Democratic process,” said Cayana Mackey-Nance, Democratic National Convention Committee director of digital strategy.

It’s a clear move from the convention organizing committee to try to reach young voters, who increasingly get their news from nontraditional sources. A recent survey from the Harvard Institute of Politics that polled adults ages 18-29 showed that 25% get their news from YouTube, 25% from Instagram and 23% from TikTok.

“We are meeting Americans where they are and making sure they know what’s on the line in November, no matter how or where they see their content,” said Matt Hill, the DNCC’s senior director of communications.

Young voters will be a key deciding bloc in the 2024 election. A recent poll from The New York Times/Siena College showed President Joe Biden with a 2% lead over Donald Trump among likely voters ages 18-29, well within the poll’s margin of error.

CNN exit poll results from 2020 show voters in that age bracket broke 60% for Biden and 36% for Trump.

The convention, which takes place from August 19 to 22, is expected to draw a crowd of 50,000 visitors – including delegates, media and vendors – to Chicago, where Democrats are poised to nominate Biden for reelection.

