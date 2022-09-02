(WSVN) - Charlie Crist, among other Democratic candidates, is expected to attend a news conference today in Brickell.

Crist is set to speak at the Rise Up Florida Unity rally where he will be joining other democratic leaders, including Democratic Val Demings and State Senator Annette Taddeo.

Crist recently resigned from his seat in the US House to focus on his campaign.

He is hoping to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

