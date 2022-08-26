COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The campaign trail took Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings to a church in Coconut Grove, where she addressed Florida’s housing crisis, as 7News sources said Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to announce his running mate in his race against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

7News cameras captured Demings as she spoke with parishioners at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church along Douglas Road, Friday afternoon.

The candidate, who is running against incumbent Marco Rubio, met with local civil rights advocate Thelma Gibson and addressed the importance of affordable housing throughout the state.

“God has been real good to me by me just standing here. I don’t need another title to feel important or good about myself. I am truly on a mission to help the people, to serve the people,” she said, “and the best way for me to do that and get it right is to come out and talk to you and not present my agenda, but to go back to Washington, D.C. and create an agenda that includes Coconut Grove.”

Her speech at the church was one of three campaign stops in Coconut Grove that Demings made on Friday. It follows Thursday night’s rally in Tamarac, where she appeared alongside Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, who ran against Crist in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Her campaign stop takes place as 7News sources said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will announce Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, as his pick for lieutenant governor to take on DeSantis in the midterms.

Crist’s selection suggests he might focus on education during his campaign and highlight a stark contrast between DeSantis’ policies and those he would enact if he and Hernandez-Mats are elected.

An official announcement from Crist’s team is expected on Saturday.

