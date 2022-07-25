DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet made a stop in South Florida.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took part in a troop engagement roundtable at the U.S. Southern Command headquarters in Doral.

He also met with SOUTHCOM’s commander, U.S. Gen. Laura Richardson.

She oversees U.S. military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.