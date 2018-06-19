Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls for Homeland Security secretary’s resignation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has called for the resignation of the Department of Homeland Security secretary.

She made the announcement Tuesday in a news release, where the democratic representative called for Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation, who has been Homeland Security secretary since 2017.

“While some Trump Administration officials brag about their heartless new child separation policy, Secretary Nielsen has repeatedly denied its existence,” said Wasserman Schultz in the news release. “Lying to the American people about the cruel way our government is treating children at the border makes her unfit to lead. Secretary Nielsen must resign and be replaced by someone who understands that tearing young children away from their parents is fundamentally un-American.”

This news came ahead of Wasserman Schultz’s expected visit Tuesday to the child detention facility in Homestead alongside Florida Sen. Bill Nelson. Both, however, were denied entry.

