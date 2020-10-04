Deadline for Florida residents to register to vote is Monday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Time is running out for Florida residents who want to vote in the upcoming general election but have not yet registered.

Monday is the last day to register to vote, either online or in person, according to state election officials.

Residents may also register by mail, but forms must be postmarked by Monday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more information on how to register in Florida, click here.

