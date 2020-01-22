DC sues Trump inaugural committee, alleging abuse of funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia is suing President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and two companies that control the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital, accusing them of abusing nonprofit funds to benefit Trump’s family.

The city’s attorney general, Karl Racine, announced the lawsuit Wednesday. According to his office, the inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump family to “grossly overpay for event space” in the hotel.

The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent in accordance with the law.

The suit alleges that the committee knew it was overpaying, but didn’t consider less expensive alternatives.

The committee raised an unprecedented $107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. But the committee’s spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.

