Daniella Levine Cava, Esteban Bovo headed into runoff election for Miami-Dade mayor in November

MIAMI (WSVN) – Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo are headed into a runoff election for Miami-Dade County mayor in November's general election.

Neither Levine Cava nor Bovo, both current Miami-Dade County commissioners, garnered the required majority to be elected mayor during Florida’s primary on Tuesday.

At last update, Bovo garnered nearly 30% of the vote, while Levine Cava garnered nearly 29% of the vote. Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas finished in third place, garnering 25% of the vote.

Although the county mayoral race is non-partisan, Levine Cava made a push to consolidate the democratic vote throughout the campaign and has been referred to as the most liberal choice.

“I want to give thanks first to everyone who believed in this campaign, who gave their time, their treasure and their votes because they believed in our cause and in our message,” Levine Cava said.

Bovo, meanwhile, brands himself as the only conservative county mayoral candidate, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and focused on law and order in his campaign.

“This was not a partisan race,” Bovo said. “This was a race that we wanted to make sure that we respected the taxpayer. We wanted to make sure from the very beginning that all those that own businesses, that own homes, we wanted to make sure that we repurpose and realign the mission of our county government. Today, we reconfirm that we will make this about the tax payers. What we saw here today was a rejection of those that want to take us to a place like another New York, another Chicago, another San Francisco.”

Levine Cava is seeking to become the county’s first female mayor, and she was first elected to her position in 2014.

“On this historic day, marking 100 years of women’s right to vote, it is the day that I will become the first woman mayor of Miami-Dade County.”

Levina Cava casted her ballot at Christ Congregational Church in Palmetto Bay. Bovo casted his vote at the Salvation Army Precinct in Hialeah.

Bovo was elected commissioner in 2011 after previously being elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2008.

“We came out today to vote, and we encourage all those that have not yet voted to participate in this process and this celebration of democracy, and get out and vote,” said Bovo. “These elections work better when we all participate.”

Penelas, who also voted in Hialeah, made his concession after finding out the results.

“I stand here today with my head held high, because to think that my parents came to this country 60 years ago and that I’ve been able now, and on several occasions, to participate in this incredible exercise of democracy really just says a lot about what this country is all about.”

Also losing the bid was former Miami-Dade mayor, father of City of Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez and current County Commissioner Xavier Suarez. He garnered 11% of the vote.

The fifth and sixth place finishers were both first time candidates – law firm administrator Monique Nicole Barley received 5% of the vote, while retail worker and real estate broker Ludmilla Domond received 1% of the vote.

The winner will succeed current Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who will vacate the position due to being term-limited.

