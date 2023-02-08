(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics.

The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly.

Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale on Thanksgiving in 1999.

He was the only survivor on a boat that capsized on its way from Cuba.

His mother and nine other people drowned.

He went to live with family in Miami but agents raided the home in April 2000 to reunite him with his father in cuba.

