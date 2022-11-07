FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With two days to go before the midterm elections, Democratic candidates met with voters across South Florida hoping to secure last-minute votes.

Sunday was a busy day for Democratic candidates as they aimed to take advantage of the last day of early voting.

Charlie Crist, who is looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, spent part of his day in Miami with a crowd of supporters.

“DeSantis has to go,” he said.

Speaking with 7News, the 66-year-old stressed the importance of South Floridians casting their ballots.

“Everybody needs to get out and vote,” he said.

Crist, who served as the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011, delivered a message of optimism.

“I beat him in the debate. I’m going to beat him Tuesday night,” he said.

Crist brought the same message to Broward County as well. In Fort Lauderdale, he spoke on stage and urged voters to cast their ballots.

“It’s all about vote, vote, vote,” he said. “If you want to protect a woman’s right to choose, vote Charlie Crist. You wanna protect democracy? Vote Charlie Crist. You want a change at the top and have a governor who respects all people? Vote for Charlie Crist.”

The Souls to the Polls event where Crist spoke was also attended by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla. The former Orlando Police chief is looking to upend incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

“This is a critical time for our state, and this is a critical time for our nation,” she said.

Demings also stated that a woman’s right to choose is on the ballot, months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. She feels women will turn out in large numbers this Election Day.

“Women have always made a difference, because we are on top of all of the issues, right?” she said. “But, certainly, there is an effort to take a away a constitutional right.”

For Crist and Demings, who are looking to change the political dynamic in Florida, the message is clear, and the confidence is high.

“Guys, we’re going to win Tuesday night,” said Crist.

The latest polling shows Crist and Demings behind their Republican rivals.

