TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic contenders for two of the Sunshine State’s top races in the upcoming midterm elections made stops in South Florida.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Val Demings joined other Democratic nominees at a rally on Thursday night, as the candidates hope to stir up support in the race for Florida governor and U.S. Senate.

Congresswoman Demings said she wants to be Florida’s next senator in Washington, D.C.

Prior to the rally held in Tamarac, she started her night in West Park at the event “Veterans for Demings” at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post off Pembroke Road.

“We know that all of America’s hopes and dreams are on the shoulders of 1% of the people in this nation, who have sacrificed for us to be able to enjoy what we have,” she said.

In order for Demings to claim victory, she needs to upset two-term U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. She has been attacking his record in Washington for months.

“He’ll talk about polling, he’ll talk about inflation, but yes it’s too high. He’ll talk about the price of gas — yeah, it’s too high,” said Demings. “Well, concentrate on that and leave a woman’s body and her choices alone.”

Meanwhile, Crist aims to get his old job back in Tallahassee. He appeared alongside Demings at the unity rally in Tamarac.

“People talk about how much money this guy’s has achieved I don’t care. It’s about people,” said Crist.

After winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Crist is in a face-off with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist said he is the better person to steer Florida back on the right course.

“Don’t let anybody be confused. We have a governor that’s horrific, horrific,” said Crist, “and when he says, ‘We’re the freest state in America,’ is he crazy? I mean, apparently not if you’re a woman.”

Crist got support Thursday night from his Democratic opponent in the primary, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“I love my state, and I will do everything I can to make sure that we are making Ron DeSantis a one-term governor,” said Fried.

After her veterans rally, Demings joined the crowd in Tamarac to wrap up the Democrats’ push for votes for the upcoming elections.

“I also want to thank every person, every member of the Democratic Party who stepped up,” she said.

Florida voters will cast their ballots for both the governor of Florida and the U.S. Senate on Nov. 8.

