CPAC attendee tested positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — The American Conservative Union announced on Saturday that one of the attendees at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, has tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials attended the conference, though the ACU says the attendee did not come into contact with the president or vice president, nor did they attend events in the main hall.

When asked by reporters if he was worried about being exposed to coronavirus after he attended CPAC, Trump said, “I’m not concerned at all.”

Trump, who was speaking alongside Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of their dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, also noted that the administration would not cancel any political rallies as the virus spreads.

“We’ll have tremendous rallies. We’re doing very well. We’ve done a fantastic job, with respect to that subject, on the virus,” Trump said.

The White House said earlier Saturday in a statement that it was aware of an individual testing positive for coronavirus after attending the CPAC conference.

“At this time there is no indication that either President Trump or Vice President Pence met with or were in close proximity to the attendee. The President’s physician and United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House Staff and various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First Family and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy,” according to the White House.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp appeared on “Fox and Friends” on Sunday to discuss the CPAC attendee who tested positive for coronavirus. The Trump ally said he spoke to the patient last night on the phone and that the patient is “feeling better.” Schlapp said he had “incidental contact” with the patient while at the conference on a different day than when the President spoke.

Schlapp told Fox that neither Trump nor Pence had any contact with the patient at CPAC and said he saw Trump clean his hands while at the conference.

Schlapp added that he was unconcerned about getting sick, saying he “felt healthy as a horse,” but is speaking with his doctor, and the chairman said he doesn’t foresee any more cases coming out of the conference.

On Saturday, the ACU noted that it had been in contact with the state of Maryland’s health department and would follow guidance from health experts.

“The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result,” the ACU said in a statement. “The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined.”

“Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals, and support each other. We send this message in that spirit,” the group said.

