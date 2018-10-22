(WSVN) - The time to voice your choice in this year’s election is nearly here. Early voting in South Florida is underway as of Monday. A major issue in Northeast Miami-Dade is to whether they should become incorporated or stay as part of the county. 7’s Jessica Holly has details.

Take a drive through Northeast Miami-Dade, and you’ll see plenty of “no” and “yes” signs outside homes.

Then there are folks like Abe Maya.

Abe Maya: “I don’t know enough to really nail it.”

Maya has lived in the Highland Lakes area for 28 years, and he says there’s lots of talk about the pros and cons of creating a city.

Abe Maya: “On one end you hear that your taxes will double and triple. On the other side, you hear crime is going to drop completely, and it’s going to be much safer, and property values are going to go up.”

And that’s why the Skylake-Highland Lakes Area Homeowners Association hosted a meeting.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, District 4: “I just want to give you the information.”

An effort to set the record straight when it comes to talk of the loss of homestead exemption, seniors losing the right to vote and up to a 700-percent increase in taxes.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, District 4: “Those are the rumors that make people fearful. My intent was to just give them the facts and then let them decide.”

Here’s what will be decided by voters in this area in Northeast Miami-Dade. The boundaries are the county line to the north, North Miami Beach to the south, Interstate-95 to the east and Biscayne Boulevard to the west.

The area currently generates about $7 million in taxes that currently goes to the county, but the county only puts $6 million back in.

Marc Hurwitz, president, Skylake-Highland Lakes Area Homeowners Association: “We are a donor community right now. We are giving money to the county in services we don’t get back.”

Even so, there are those like Erika who are ready to vote no.

Erika: “I like it the way it is, and I say no to incorporation.”

Just around the corner, a yes vote.

Charles A. Safdie, resident and Community Council member: “It’s beneficial. Becoming a city gives us a voice.”

And blocks away…

Abe Maya: “I don’t have a decision either way. I’m not pro this or pro that.”

Residents have about a month to research and reach a decision. For more information, including a Miami-Dade County sample ballot, click here.

