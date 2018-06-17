BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia election results show Ivan Duque, the young conservative protege of a powerful former president, is poised to become the country’s next president.

Duque holds a 12-point lead over leftist contender Gustavo Petro with nearly 97 percent of voting centers reporting in a preliminary count.

The 41-year-old Duque would take charge of the South American nation from outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos as it implements a still fragile peace accord after more than five decades of armed conflict. Duque soared in the polls as he promised to roll back parts of the historic accord with leftist rebels but not “shred it to pieces.”

Duque gained his front-runner status thanks in large part to support from Alvaro Uribe, the former president who is both widely admired and detested in Colombia.

