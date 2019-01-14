Congresswoman Wasserman-Schultz meets with those affected by the Government Shutdown

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - On day 24 of the Federal Government Shutdown, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz met with furloughed workers and representatives.

She called the shutdown over Trump’s border wall a “boondoggle.”

Wasserman-Schultz, a democrat, claims the government shutdown is jeopardizing people’s lives, and Trump is bringing the government to its knees.

This meeting comes after weeks of Federal workers not getting paid, waiting for the government to reopen, so they can receive back pay.

As of Monday morning, Miami International Airport’s Terminal G has reopened, but one air traffic controller claims the stress of the situation is mounting on workers.

Union representatives said that some of their workers are not only prevented from going to work but from getting temporary employment during the shutdown.

In Fort Lauderdale, TSA representatives said that some employees are unable to pay their bills but are still protecting the public.

The strained situation at Fort Lauderdale International Airport led TSA to host food drives for employees, while some employees have debated a walk out.

“What needs to happen, this is not an either or proposition — either the President or we cave — but the government should be open. The overwhelming majority of Americans believe that the government should be open, and we should and can negotiate a solution,” said Wasserman-Schultz.

When asked if Democrats would cave in and fund the wall, Wasserman-Schultz said no, but she is on her way to Washington D.C. to meet with Republican leaders to work on a compromise to reopen the government.

