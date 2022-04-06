(WSVN) - South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Rep. Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said her symptoms are “manageable.”

She also said she is vaccinated and boosted.

On Monday, Wasserman Schultz hosted U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and also toured a school in Weston with the school superintendents from both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

