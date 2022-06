(WSVN) - One of two republicans investigating the January 6th insurrection received a troubling threat.

Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger posted a letter sent to his home on Twitter, targeting the life of the lawmaker, his wife and his baby.

He said the death threat is directly tied to his work on the house committee looking into the capitol riots.

