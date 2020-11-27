Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez, wife test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep.-elect and former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he and his wife, Lourdes Gimenez, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson, the couple discovered on Thursday that they had contracted the virus.

Rep. Gimenez, R-Fla., and his wife had been experiencing mild symptoms, the spokesperson said. They are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as advice from their doctors, and are self-isolating at home.

After several negative tests, both my wife, Lourdes, and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good & experiencing no symptoms at this time. — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) November 27, 2020

In a statement, Rep. Gimenez said, “After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time. I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule. I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

