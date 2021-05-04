Congressman Charlie Crist announces bid for Florida Governor

(WSVN) - Congressman Charlie Crist has announced he is running for governor of the state of Florida.

Crist released a commercial on Tuesday confirming his bid.

He served as the 44th governor from 2007 to 2011. The last time he won a state election was 15 years ago while running as a Republican.

He also unsuccessfully tried to secure a seat in the Senate as an independent candidate. Four years later he went up against then-Governor Rick Scott.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017. It is a position that he currently holds as a Democrat.

He is, again, running as a Democrat.

