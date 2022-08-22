(WSVN) - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — On the last day before Florida’s Democratic Primary, Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried were in St. Petersburg vying for votes.

Fried has attacked Crist for his past views and life as a republican, while Crist has attacked Fried for her past life as a lobbyist.

Both believe they have a chance at beating incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

From Little Havana to Little Haiti and all across the state, the two met with voters in hopes of facing DeSantis in November.

The two made a flurry of stops and appearances before Tuesday’s primary.

“The people of the Democratic party here in the state of Florida understand that there are two things on everybody’s minds; one is democracy and two is on affordability,” Fried said.

“I love Florida with all my heart, and what I’ve seen from this governor is he’s tearing Florida apart, and that breaks my heart,” he said, “and so, what we need to do is bring Florida back together,” Crist said.

Most polls show Crist, the Republican governor turned Democratic congressman in the lead. One outlier survey has Fried with the slight edge.

Both are focused on turning DeSantis into a one-term governor.

“As the only statewide elected Democrat, I have been in the trenches fighting Ron DeSantis for three-and-a-half years. I’m ready for this battle, I’m willing to take him on every step of along the way, every part of state,” Fried said.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to accomplish,” said Crist, “trying to look like a strong man or whatever the hell it is, but we need a compassionate governor who respects everybody’s right to vote.”

Not only are the two democrats pointing to issues like housing affordability, the insurance crisis and a teacher shortage as priorities but the ability to win.

“I’ve been your governor before, I’ve been your attorney general and fought for civil rights, I’ve been to your Commissioner of Education and fought for education and for public school teachers,” Crist said.

“The Democrats want to win in November. I am our only shot,” Fried said.

Fried also said she is hoping that women will come out and vote for her to become the first female governor in Florida. She is also hoping the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade, might help her cross that finish line as well.

The final decision is in the hands of the Democratic voters who will participate in Tuesday’s primary election.

