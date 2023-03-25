TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The controversial concealed carry bill has passed in the Florida House.

House Bill 543 would allow people to carry concealed firearms without obtaining a gun permit — and without any training.

The legislation passed 76-32.

A similar version of the bill is now up for debate and a vote in the State Senate. The bill does not allow for open carry, a major point of contention among pro-gun advocacy groups.

