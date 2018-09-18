Committee vote for Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination cancelled

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially cancelled a committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

The vote was scheduled for Thursday but was cancelled Tuesday afternoon.

A woman had come forward and said that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were both teenagers about 36 years ago.

Since that claim came to light, there was talk of postponing the vote before it was cancelled.

The woman who accused Kavanaugh has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Kavaunagh, who was also invited to testify, has accepted. She has yet to accept.

