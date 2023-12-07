By CNN Staff

(CNN) — CNN will host two Republican presidential primary debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire – states that hold the first contests in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, the network announced Thursday.

The events will provide Republican voters an opportunity to hear the governing philosophies of the leading candidates seeking to challenge the likely Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden, in November.

The first debate will take place on January 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before Iowa caucusgoers weigh in on the Republican presidential race. The second debate will be January 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

To qualify for participation in the Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting, according to the network. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.

Candidates will be invited to participate in the New Hampshire debate if they receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. Candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.

The qualifying window for the Iowa debate closes on January 2 and the New Hampshire debate qualifying period ends on January 16.

According to the network, in each debate, candidates must also meet the definition of a “natural-born citizen,” as well as age and residential requirements as defined by Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and agree to accept the rules and format of the debate.

To determine polling eligibility in Iowa, only polling data collected from surveys that began no earlier than October 15, and released no later than 12:05 p.m. ET on January 2, will be considered.

In New Hampshire, only polling data collected from surveys that began no earlier than November 1, and released no later than 12:05 p.m. ET on January 16, will be considered.

Poll results reported with a decimal place will not be rounded up or down in either case.

National and state polling shows that former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. But a handful of Republican candidates are battling to be the alternative to Trump.

The Republican National Committee is expected to announce this week it will release candidates from its requirement that prevents them from participating in non-RNC-sanctioned debates.

Read the full criteria below.

To receive an invitation for the January 10, 2024, CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate, a candidate must:

• Fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States.

• File a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

• Achieve at least 10% (without rounding) in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three qualifying polls must be an approved poll of Iowa likely Republican caucusgoers.

• Agree to accept the rules and format of the debate.

Recognized polls:

To determine eligibility, only polling data collected from surveys that began no earlier than October 15, 2023, and released no later than 12:05 p.m. ET on January 2, 2024, will be considered. Poll results reported with a decimal place will not be rounded up or down.

To receive an invitation for the January 21, 2024, CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate, a candidate must:

• Fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States.

• File a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

• Achieve at least 10% (without rounding) in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three qualifying polls must be an approved poll of New Hampshire Republican likely primary voters.

• A candidate who finishes in the top three positions of the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.

• Agree to accept the rules and format of the debate.

Recognized polls:

To determine eligibility, only polling data collected from surveys that began no earlier than November 1, 2023, and released no later than 12:05 p.m. ET on January 16, 2024, will be considered. Poll results reported with a decimal place will not be rounded up or down.

Polls that meet CNN’s standards for reporting and have been released during the qualifying period that would count thus far for determining candidate eligibility include: CNN, CNN/University of New Hampshire, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, Monmouth University/The Washington Post, NBC News, NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, and Quinnipiac University. Other polls that meet CNN’s standards for reporting and have recently surveyed on the race for the Republican nomination but were not conducted during the qualifying period include: CBS News/YouGov, Marist College, The New York Times/Siena College, the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post/ABC News.

