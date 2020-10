Close Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus, sources say

(CNN) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, has tested positive for coronavirus, three sources told CNN on Thursday.

She traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.

A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington, DC. It is unclear how severe her symptoms are at this point. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN in a statement when asked about the level of contact between Hicks and Trump.

The White House made no mention of Hicks by name, nor did it confirm she had tested positive.

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere added.

Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result today, one official said.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Long seen as a stabilizing force on a boss who likes chaos, Hicks joined the Trump Organization working in public relations with Ivanka Trump and moved to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign early in the race. She was one of the few aides to follow him from his political beginnings to the White House.

Hicks maintained a close relationship not just with the President but also with members of his family, including White House advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. She previously served as the White House communications director.

Hicks’ positive test underscores the unique challenge White House staffers face as they try to keep the pandemic out of the West Wing while the President pushes to reopen the country.

In May, two White House staffers and a member of the Navy who serves as one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the virus, and in July a cafeteria employee on the White House grounds tested positive as well.

Trump has previously expressed concern that aides contracting coronavirus would undercut his message that the outbreak is waning and states should accelerate reopening, according to a person who had spoken with him.

The White House has since gone to great lengths to shield Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from the outbreak, even as they travel to states where cases are surging.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany previously described Trump as the “most tested man in America,” who doesn’t risk spreading the virus to others. But Trump contradicted that claim hours later, saying he doesn’t know of a time he’s taken more than one coronavirus test in a day.

“I don’t know about more than one,” Trump responded to a reporter who asked why he was tested more than once a day. “I do probably on average a test every two days, three days, and I don’t know of any time I’ve taken two in one day, but I could see that happening.”

