Clinton’s security clearance withdrawn at her request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security clearance has been withdrawn at her request.

Clearances for five other people Clinton designated as researches have also been withdrawn, including for aide Cheryl Mills.

The State Department disclosed Clinton’s request in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, authorized the letter’s disclosure following consultation with the department. The letter blacks out the names of four other Clinton researchers whose security clearances were withdrawn last month.

The Iowa Republican has been critical of Clinton’s handling of classified information and has urged administrative sanctions. The committee says the update on Clinton’s security clearance is part of an ongoing State Department review related to her use of a non-government email server.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.