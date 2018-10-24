Clinton in Coral Gables for Shalala fundraising event amid threats

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton made a visit to South Florida for a fundraising event for congressional candidate Donna Shalala, all while dealing with some explosive threats.

Clinton spoke at Wednesday’s event, held at the Coral Gables Women’s Club, to support Shalala, who is vying to fill Florida’s 27th district, the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros Lehtinen, R-Fla.

Shalala, the former president of the University of Miami and former U.S. Health Secretary under President Bill Clinton, introduced the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate as “my friend Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

During her speech, Clinton touted Shalala’s qualifications and platform for the hotly contested seat.

“If you believe in comprehensive immigration reform and protecting ‘Dreamers’ and keeping families together, she’s your person,” she said.

Besides serving under President Clinton, Shalala ran the Clinton Foundation around 2015.

“She will always be a winner, and I’ll always be with her,” said Shalala.

The fundraiser was scheduled well in advance of Wednesday’s suspicious package threats. Authorities said explosive devices were sent to Clinton’s upstate New York home as well as former President Barack Obama and CNN’s New York Office.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise and Aventura offices were also evacuated after receiving suspicious packages.

Officials said the suspicious packages sent to Clinton and Obama were caught during routine screenings.

“We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service, who intercepted the package addressed to us, long before it made its way to our home,” said Clinton. “Every day, we’re grateful for their service and commitment.”

Clinton also addressed the country’s the political divide and current climate of unrest.

“It’s a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together,” she said.

Shalala is challenging Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar.

“Mrs. Shalala belongs to the past, just like Mrs. Clinton,” said Salazar. “They belong to the past, to the past of failed ideas.”

The 27th district has been a Republican stronghold, held by Ros-Lehtinen since it was redrawn in 2013. She announced she would not seek reelection.

The race could have major implications for both Republicans and Democrats. Salazar, a former Spanish-language TV broadcaster, said she is hoping to keep the district red.

“I ask everybody to go out to vote and support new ideas, bold ideas, ideas what will work for this community,” she said.

Recent polling shows the race as a virtual toss-up. It’s one of many House districts across the country Democrats are hoping to flip.

“This is not a midterm election. It’s an election; it’s judgment day,” said Shalala. “It’s the day in which we take back our community.”

“My campaign is community-driven,” said Salazar, “and it’s full of fresh ideas, bold ideas, new ideas.”

The midterm elections will take place Tuesday. Nov. 6. Early voting is currently underway across Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.