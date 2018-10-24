Clinton in Coral Gables for fundraising event for Donna Shalala

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton made a visit to South Florida for a fundraising event for congressional candidate Donna Shalala.

Clinton was in Coral Gables to support Shalala, just hours after explosive devices were sent to her New York home, former President Barrak Obama and the CNN’s New York Office.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Sunrise office was also evacuated after receiving a suspicious package.

Officials said the packages sent to Clinton and Obama were caught during routine screenings.

“We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service, who intercepted the package addressed to us, long before it made its way to our home,” Clinton said during the event. “Everyday, we’re grateful for their service and commitment.”

Shalala is looking to fill the seat being vacated by Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen.

