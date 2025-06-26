MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have voted to cancel the city’s November election and delay it until 2026.

In a 3-2 vote, the measure gives commissioners and the city’s mayor an extra year in office before they have to face voters.

The city will now have even-year elections, instead of odd-year.

It is a change that, supporters said, is meant to increase voter turnout. However, critics question whether the date change is constitutional without voter approval.

The measure goes against a written opinion by Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier, who said the city could not move the date without voter approval in a ballot referendum.

