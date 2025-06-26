MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have voted to cancel the city’s November election and delay it until 2026.

In a 3-2 vote, the measure gives commissioners and the city’s mayor an extra year in office before they have to face voters.

The city will now have even-year elections, instead of odd-year.

It is a change that, supporters said, is meant to increase voter turnout. However, critics question whether the date change is constitutional without voter approval.

The measure goes against a written opinion by Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier, who said the city could not move the date without voter approval in a ballot referendum.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox