City of Miami announces road closures ahead of President Trump’s campaign stops, town hall

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump will make several stops in South Florida Thursday, and the president’s visit means several roads and a City of Miami park will be closed as a result.

Trump will be holding a town hall meeting at the Perez Art Museum in downtown Miami, Thursday night. Maurice Ferre Park, which is near the museum, will be shut down between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The president headed to Iowa for a rally on Wednesday, but his travel plans for Thursday have him landing at Miami International Airport and heading to his property in Doral for a fundraiser.

After the fundraiser, the president will head to the Pérez Art Museum for an NBC town hall event.

The biggest closure will affect Interstate 395, which will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. to all traffic, no exceptions.

City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said certain commuters will need a detour.

“Those that live on the Palm, Hibiscus, Star and Fisher islands can commute back home via the westbound direction on the MacArthur Causeway,” she said.

Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Eighth and 13th streets will also be shut down from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“No one is going to be allowed. You cannot travel by vehicle, on foot or on a bicycle,” said Fallat.

However, the closed interstate is not the only traffic tie-up drivers will need to consider. Vice President Mike Pence will be at Tamiami Park before heading to Miami Gardens for two afternoon events.

The Metromover Omni Loop will also cease services starting at 6:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Transit officials said a Metrobus shuttle for the Omni Loop will be set up once service is stopped.

The Metrorail may also need to stop services momentarily between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Metrobus routes S, 3, 120, and M will be detoured during the timeframe.

Last week, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden arrived in Miami for his own NBC town hall. That night, both supporters and critics lined up along Biscayne Boulevard for his arrival, which is perhaps a preview for the presidential stop.

Miami Police said it’s time for drivers to make a plan for Thursday.

“If you plan on visiting, or live within the area, start making decisions now as to the route you’re going to take,” Fallat said. “We definitely recommend you use the 79th Street Causeway as one of the major arteries to get to inside and out of the Miami Beach and Miami area.”

The Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways will also remain open.

Police said there will be additional road closures that have not yet been announced. Trump will be heading to the town hall at the museum from Doral, so some roadways will be closed during that period.

The Biden campaign held virtual events on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they will be holding a Florida seniors Get Out the Vote event.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a former presidential candidate, will be donating $500,000 in a Get Out the Vote effort for Democrats in Miami-Dade County.

