City of Miami announces road closures ahead of President Trump’s arrival on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump will make several stops in South Florida Thursday, and the president’s visit means several roads and a City of Miami park will be closed as a result.

Trump will be holding the town hall meeting at the Perez Art Museum in downtown Miami, Thursday night. Maurice Ferre Park, which is near the museum, will be shut down between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The president headed to Iowa for a rally on Wednesday, but his travel plans for Thursday have him landing at Miami International Airport and heading to his property in Doral for a fundraiser.

After the fundraiser, the president will head to the Perez Art Museum for an NBC town hall event. Interstate 395 will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. to all traffic, and certain commuters will need a detour.

“Those that live on the Palm, Hibiscus, Star and Fisher islands can commute back home via the westbound direction on the MacArthur Causeway,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

However, the closed interstate is not the only traffic tie-up drivers will need to consider. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Miami Gardens before heading to Tamiami Park for two afternoon events.

Last week, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden arrived in Miami for his own NBC town hall. That night, both supporters and critics lined up along Biscayne Boulevard for his arrival, which is perhaps a preview for the presidential stop.

Miami Police said it’s time for drivers to make a plan for Thursday.

“If you plan on visiting, or live within the area, start making decisions now as to the route you’re going to take,” Fallat said. “We definitely recommend you use the 79th Street Causeway as one of the major arteries to get to inside and out of the Miami Beach and Miami area.”

The Biden campaign has been holding virtual events on Wednesday, and on Thursday, they will be holding a Florida seniors Get Out the Vote event.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a former presidential candidate, will be donating $500,000 in a Get Out the Vote effort for Democrats in Miami-Dade County.

