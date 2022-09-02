MIAMI (WSVN) - Charlie Crist, among other Democratic candidates, wrapped up a news conference in Brickell.

Crist essentially said that Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaving millions of dollars on the table for Floridians when it comes to the film industry with DeSantis not doing enough to attract the lucrative industry to the Sunshine State.

On Friday, the former congressman and governor was surrounded by film industry workers in Brickell to talk about the economical stimulus that Floridians benefited from years past with a film tax incentive.

Crist added that Hollywood has ditched Florida and is mostly shooting in Georgia. He argues that it is money Florida is missing out on with DeSantis at the helm.

“We were number three in film production when I was governor, and now we are not even in the top 20, and that’s disappointing, all these people count on this industry, and a whole lot more obviously, and we want all of them to be employed, all of them to work in Florida, lets bring the fun back to the Sunshine State,” Crist said.

The Florida governors race will be a hot and contested race as the democrats try to flip the Governor’s Mansion.

DeSantis is fighting to stay in Tallahassee.

Both Crist and Senate Democratic candidate Val Demings are having several events in South Florida.

They will meet together for an event that will start at 7:00 p.m in Coral Gables.

