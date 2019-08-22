Carlos Curbelo will not run for Miami-Dade County Mayor in 2020

(WSVN) - Carlos Curbelo has announced he will not run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County for 2020.

The former U.S. representative made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

I’m sorry my earlier tweet included a blurry image. Here’s an email I sent out earlier this morning to my family and friends. Many thanks for all the kind messages I have received! pic.twitter.com/6zGej7PqAA — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) August 22, 2019

Curbelo stated he would continue to do his best to “make contributions that will help heal our toxic politics and strengthen the institutions that keep us safe and free” in his email.

He followed up on the post saying he is grateful to have been in public service for over eight years.

Carlos Giménez currently serves as the Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

