Caravan held to urge Sen. Scott to back unemployment insurance bill

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - People affected by the rise in unemployment due to COVID-19 made their voices heard in a caravan held in Miami-Dade County.

Local leaders and impacted workers took part in Thursday’s event to urge U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to back the current unemployment insurance bill.

The caravan traveled from Miami Springs to Scott’s office in Coral Gables.

A local union leader who participated in the event said Floridians across the state are struggling financially.

“Working families are struggling today. They’re having issues paying rent, mortgages, and having hard decisions to do to pay either their food on the table for their family or the proper medication for their family,” said Richard Quincoces, vice president of South Florida AFL-CIO.

The Schumer-Wyden unemployment insurance bill would extend and increase unemployment protections if passed.

