(WSVN) - As the Nov. 8 General Election approaches, one race Florida voters should know about is between two politicians who are fighting for a seat in one of Florida’s congressional districts.

First-time congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar hopes to hang onto her seat for Florida’s 27th district. While State Senator Annette Taddeo wants to move the dial back to a Democrat.

“I vote for what’s good for District 27 whether it’s the environment, whether it’s veterans, the police, or the economy,” said Salazar.

“People are ready for real leadership and real representation right here in Miami-Dade,” Taddeo said.

Taddeo, like many democrats, wants to make abortion a primary talking point of her platform after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I wanna make sure Roe v Wade becomes the law of the land,” said Taddeo.

Representative Salazar says it is a difficult topic and now states have control over the issue.

“California is going to be able to have its rules, New York can have its rules, and Florida will decide. It’s not an easy topic. But it’s in the hands of people who live in those 50 states,” said Salazar.

Salazar blamed Democrats for inflation and the cost of living this election cycle.

“I do not like people paying 60 percent more for gas. I do not like the fact that eggs are 50 percent more,” said Salazar. “I do not like the fact that 1 out of 4 Americans when they go to the supermarket they cannot finish their grocery list.”

It’s a problem Taddeo said she can help fix if she is sent to Washington D.C.

“I am somebody who owns a small business. I still have a payroll every two weeks,” said Taddeo. “And we need someone who understands how tough it has been. Who doesn’t play games with the economy.”

Taddeo supports the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s involvement during the deadly January 6th riots.

“You can’t defend, like my opponent 90 miles away, freedom in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua if you are not going to defend democracy in the United States of America,” said Taddeo.

While Salazar believes Democrats, who pioneered that investigation, have changed.

“The democratic party is unrecognizable,” said Salazar. “I would love to have a party to work with, an opposite political party we could negotiate with.”

According to polling, this race is expected to remain tight as Democrats look at what may be the unlikely odds of retaining control of the House of Representatives.

