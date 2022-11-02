WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several candidates visited South Florida to campaign in local areas with less than one week until Election Day.

In Fort Lauderdale, Senator Marco Rubio, the Republican incumbent, spoke to a crowd of potential voters at the National Association of Police Organizations, Wednesday afternoon.

“The key issues in this campaign: that the people in charge in Washington are all in one party, and they’re going to destroy the country if they stay in power,” Rubio said.

“He is for great relationships with the police officers and the community,” said Broward County Police Benevolent Association President Rod Skurvin.

Also on the campaign trail was Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist who wrapped up a campaign stop in Wilton Manors.

As the final day to vote is right around the corner, voters tagged along at the campaigns to support the candidates they are going to vote for.

“I think we have a pretty good turnout, people are voting and keeping our fingers crossed,” said Jesse Monteagudo.

Another voter also shared her thoughts.

“We have to make sure we get the people out to vote, and we have to show support for our candidates,” said Joanne Goodwin.

People campaigned outside of the LGBTQ Victory Center for Crist.

“We have six days to get ready,” said Crist. “Six days to put Ron DeSantis out to pasture.”

On Tuesday, Crist was joined by President Joe Biden who campaigned for him, as well as Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Val Demings.

“The American dream my parent’s believed in is slipping away, and it’s happening because career politicians like Marco Rubio does not fight for us,” Demings said.

Demings is vying for Rubio’s seat.

The gubernatorial candidate was also joined by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the candidate for State House District 93, Linda Thompson-Gonzalez.

They all emphasized the stakes of the election.

“Take this race seriously. It is razor thin,” said Wasserman Schultz.

DeSantis also made a stop.

“These Democrats are with Joe Biden 100% of the time. That’s not what we want in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a campaign stop.

As Nov. 8 gets closer, candidates are fighting for Floridians’ votes.

As this push continues into the Midterm elections, it is important to note that early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward County ends on Sunday.

