Candidates arrive for 1st debate

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The presidential candidates have arrived at Hofstra University in New York and are moments away from their first face-to-face debate.

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump each entered the debate hall on suburban Long Island within the hour of the debate’s start.

The stakes are high. Clinton and Trump are close in the polls and the debate kicks off the final, six-week sprint of the general election. The two candidates are slated to square off for two more debates next month, while their running mates, Tim Kaine and Mike Pence, are set to meet next week.

The debate will be moderated by Lester Holt of NBC News.

Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Chuck Schumer, Don King, Bobby Knight and Mark Cuban are among the invited guests in the audience.

