EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent their first full day as running mates on Wednesday rallying Democrats across the Midwest, but also got an idea of just how hotly contested the region will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

The Democrats’ trip began in Wisconsin before shifting to Michigan and was aimed at shoring up support among the younger, diverse, labor-friendly voters who were instrumental in helping President Joe Biden win the 2020 election. That coalition showed signs of fraying over the summer, particularly in Michigan, which has emerged as a focal point of Democratic divisions over Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With Biden now out of the race and Harris officially the Democratic nominee, leaders of the Arab American community and key unions say they are encouraged by the running mate choice. Walz’s addition to the ticket has soothed some tensions, signaling to some community leaders that Harris heard concerns about another leading contender for the vice presidential slot, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who they felt had gone too far in his support for Israel.

“The party is recognizing that there’s a coalition they have to rebuild,” said Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan. “Picking Walz is another sign of good faith.”

Donald Trump had put a similar emphasis on appealing to voters in Midwestern states with his choice of Vance an Ohio Republican senator, his vice presidential pick. Vance was even bracketing the Harris-Walz ticket with appearances in the same states on Wednesday.

The dueling schedules meant that while Harris was still greeting a group of Girl Scouts who came to see her at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Vance’s campaign plane was taxiing in the distance.

Harris posed for a group picture with the girls around the same time Vance was deplaning and he began walking over to Air Force Two, trailed by his security detail.

The vice president eventually climbed into her motorcade, and it pulled away before she could interact with Vance. The senator also never crossed the motorcade vehicles lined up near Harris’ plane to get close to Air Force Two or Harris.

Still, that the pair came so close to doing so on a tarmac was unusual given the carefully scripted nature of campaign schedules.

“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance later told reporters, meaning that he’d travel on Air Force Two should he and Trump be elected in November.

Vance used his Michigan appearance to blame Harris for illegal immigration that he says is leading to more crime. It was an attempt to hit Harris on an issue that motivates Republican-leaning voters as well as a pushback against Walz, who in his Tuesday speech in Philadelphia stressed that violent crime had been higher during Trump’s presidency.

“We’ve got to throw Kamala Harris out of office, not give her a promotion,” Vance said, arguing that the former prosecutor was not on the side of police.

Republicans are trying to portray Harris and Walz as too liberal for the Midwest, with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., saying on a conference call that Walz is “part of the radical, crazy left as is Vice President Harris.”

But Democratic enthusiasm has surged since Harris announced her candidacy and picked Walz as her running mate. The Harris campaign said Wednesday that it had raised $36 million in the first 24 hours after the vice presidential announcement.

The momentum could be pivotal in Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, where leaders for months had warned administration officials that voter apathy could cost them in a city that’s typically a stronghold for their party. Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit branch, said the excitement in the city now is “mind-blowing.” He likened it to Barack Obama’s first run for president in 2008, when voters waited in long lines to help elect the nation’s first Black president.

Still, some Democratic leaders in Michigan had grown concerned that choosing the wrong running mate could slow that momentum and fracture a coalition that has only recently started to unify.

Arab American leaders, who hold s ignificant influence in Michigan due to a large presence in metro Detroit, had been vocal in their opposition to Shapiro due to his past comments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Those leaders specifically pointed to a comment he made earlier this year regarding protests on university campuses, which they felt unfairly compared the actions of student protesters to those of white supremacists. Shapiro, who is Jewish, has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while remaining a staunch supporter of Israel.

“It’s certainly not antisemitic to critique somebody’s position on Israeli policy,” Hammoud said. “That’s just called stewardship and accountability.”

In addition to expressing those concerns publicly, leaders had also made their feelings known privately to the White House and Harris’ team.

Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News and a prominent leader in Michigan’s large Muslim community, was among those who met with White House adviser Tom Perez in Michigan last week. Although Perez was in the state on official business, he has maintained contact with some Dearborn leaders since he and other top officials traveled there with Biden in an effort to mend ties with the community.

Siblani said he met with Perez for over an hour on July 29 and told him that if Harris chose Shapiro, it would “shut down” future conversations. He also conveyed this message to Democratic lawmakers in Congress, including Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Pushback from Arab Americans and union leaders was “not the only reason why she did not pick Shapiro, but it is one of the major reasons,” said Siblani.

“Not picking Shapiro is a very good step. It cracks the door open a little more for us,” said Siblani, who along with Hammoud emphasized that any meaningful conversations must include policy discussions.

Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, who is Jewish, was excited by the prospect of having Shapiro as a vice presidential candidate but was “disturbed” by the criticism he received, believing that many of the vetted candidates had similar views on Israel. He said he didn’t believe the criticism played a role in Harris’ decision and that “she’s choosing somebody based on this long game of who she can work with for four to eight years.”

Still, Moss said he is glad the Harris-Walz ticket is not divisive and that the feeling of unity among Democrats is “palpable on the ground.”

