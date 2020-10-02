WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaign says Democratic nominee Joe Biden and wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

