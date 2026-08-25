MIAMI (WSVN) - Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate vying to become Florida’s next governor, has selected State Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate.

Donalds, 47, made the announcement at a news conference held at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, late Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Donalds praised Avila as “a proven conservative, a dedicated public servant, a military officer, and most importantly, a husband and father who understands exactly what is at stake for Florida families.”

Avila, 42, was born and raised in Hialeah to Cuban parents who immigrated to the United States. The father of two graduated from Miami Springs Senior High School and served as an Army National Guard captain before he was elected to the Florida State Senate in 2022.

Donalds and Avila will be facing off in November against Democratic candidate David Jolly and his running mate, former U.S. Rep Gwen Graham.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.