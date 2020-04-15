Broward state legislator moderates Biden’s virtual town hall

(WSVN) - Joe Biden, the democratic nominee for president, held a virtual town hall, and a Broward state representative moderated the former vice president’s chat with front line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-Broward County, moderated Biden’s virtual town hall on Wednesday. Jones would introduce a different front line worker with a question for the democratic nominee for president on how he would respond to the pandemic if he was in office.

The questions did not necessarily come from doctors and nurses, but other essential workers like bus drivers and grocery clerks. Most of the questions centered around how Biden would protect them.

“Your health is critical because, again, it’s not the morally right thing to do,” Biden told a meat processing facility employee. “If something happens to your team, then guess what happens? There is no food. There is no meat. Just like if we don’t protect our nurses, there’s no one to take care of us. You’re critical in the chain, and we gotta get about doing it.”

Biden has said President Donald Trump’s administration is not taking drastic enough steps to protect these workers, and he would have federal agencies release temporary standards that all essential businesses must follow and take whatever steps necessary to keep them safe.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a former candidate for president, endorsed Biden’s candidacy for office earlier Wednesday. Every top democratic candidate who ran in the primaries has publicly stated their support for Biden.

