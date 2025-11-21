MIAMI (WSVN) - The brother of a South Florida congresswoman appeared in federal court after prosecutors charged him with an alleged cash crime.

Edwin Cherfilus, the brother of U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, heard the charges against him in a Miami courtroom on Friday, related to a conspiracy and money laundering scheme.

His attorney, Michael Pizzi, spoke to reporters following his client’s day in court.

“He’s pleaded not guilty. He has proclaimed his innocence,” said Pizzi.

If convicted, Edwin could face decades behind bars.

“He’s just a hard-working man who’s never gotten a traffic ticket his entire life. This man doesn’t even have a traffic ticket, a misdemeanor. He’s never done anything wrong in his entire life,” said Pizzi.

According to federal prosecutors, Edwin, his sister Sheila, and another person are accused of stealing $5 million in disaster funds.

The indictment alleges the healthcare company Sheila and Edwin worked for received an overpayment of federal funding from the state of Florida by more than $5 million, and “was the result of a clerical error by FDEM,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Prosecutors allege that the two of them had the intent to keep the stolen funds and convert them into funds for their own use. They add that the money was “withdrawn through wire transfers and personal checks into accounts controlled by Cherfilus-McCormick, Cherfilus and others.”

The indictment goes on to say that on top of purchasing an over “3.14 carat Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond ring,” some of the money was used to fund the congresswoman’s 2021 run for Congress disguised as campaign contributions.

Cherfilus-McCormick went on to win that race.

Four years later, she, her brother, and two others are facing a federal indictment. The congresswoman called the charges against her a sham on Thursday.

“Well, it’s an unjust indictment, and it seems like these intimidation tactics have been pervasive, so we’ll keep fighting for the people and keep working like we’re doing now until they get what they need. So we’re here for the people. So the only people who elected me should have to make that decision. Thank you so much,” she said.

Edwin is expected to bond out of jail sometime on Friday. His next court appearance will be on Dec. 5

The congresswoman’s chief of staff, as well as a tax preparer, also appeared in court on Friday.

It’s unclear exactly when Cherfilus-McCormick herself will appear in court.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.